14Th Edition Of Packplus South Witnessed Participation From 150 Leading Brands & 8000+ Visitors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, April 30th 2024 - The 14th edition of PackPlus South, the esteemed trade exhibition dedicated to the packaging, printing, converting and supply chain industries in Southern India concludes. The exhibition was graced by the presence of V. Krishnamoorthy President, KOPA (Karnataka offset printing association), Balasaheb Ambekar President, Maharashtra Mudran Parishad and Hariram Thakkar, KSPA



The 14th Edition of PackPlus South hosted over 100 exhibitors, 150+ brands and 8000+ attendees. The trade show served as an unparalleled platform for networking, collaboration, and exploration of the latest trends and innovations in the packaging and printing sectors. Top Brands like Canon, Konica Minolta, Epson, Brother, Carrywell Packaging, Pragati Polymers, Bahubali Electronics, Anjali Engineering, Vignnesh Techpack, Elite Global Exim, Bikaner Polymers, Great Eastern, Banner Engineering, Mehta cad cam, Markem Image, Gagan Printing solutions, Jet Pro solutions participated in the exhibition



The exhibition showcased a diverse array of products including cutting-edge packaging machines, materials, coding and marking solutions, printing presses, label printing equipment, & more PackPlus South 2024 redefined industry standards. With a focus on industry advancements, the three-day exhibition featured live running machines, allowing attendees to witness firsthand the capabilities of state-of-the-art machinery and gain valuable insights into their functionalities.



Speaking on the conclusion of PackPlus South, Varun Sharma, Portfolio Director at RX India, said \"The 14th Edition of Pack Plus South witnessed participation from the top 150 brands. We are overjoyed that Pack Plus South served as a holistic platform for industry professionals to engage, exchange insights and discover leading-edge solutions. We are pleased The trade show witnessed the closure of business deals worth 2.5 crore. By focusing on the distinct requirements of the printing and packaging industry Pack Plus South sets the stage for the National trade show i.e Pack Plus slated to happen in Delhi in the month of August.\"



Concurrently, PrintFair, co-located with the event,showcased the newest advancements in Flexo & Gravure printing, Digital presses, Offset presses, and Wide format Printers. This simultaneous exhibition offered attendees a distinct opportunity to discover state-of-the-art printing solutions and interact with leading solution providers.



In addition to the extensive product display, PackPlus South 2024 facilitated productive business meetings, fostering collaborations and innovation among industry professionals.

