HTMA-NTX Welcomes New Leadership And Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Health Technology Management Association of North Texas (HTMA-NTX) is excited to announce the election of Sheneka Rains as Treasurer and Webb Clark as President, marking a new chapter in the association's esteemed history. These elections come alongside the introduction of a newly formed board of directors comprised of distinguished A-players from across the healthcare technology industry.



Sheneka Rains, the newly elected Treasurer, brings a wealth of business acumen and a deep commitment to the advancement of healthcare technology management. Her background in business development will be instrumental in steering HTMA-NTX towards sustainable growth and enhanced member value.



Webb Clark steps into the role of President with a vision to invigorate the association's activities and broaden its impact within the industry. Known for his big picture thinking and strategy Webb aims to strengthen community engagement and foster strategic partnerships that enhance the association's outreach and educational programs.



About HTMA-NTX:



The Health Technology Management Association - North Texas is a leading professional association dedicated to promoting and advancing the field of healthcare technology management. HTMA-NTX provides its members with valuable resources, networking opportunities, and professional development aimed at improving patient care and safety through effective technology management.

About the New Board of Directors:



The new board of directors at HTMA-NTX consists of renowned industry leaders selected for their extensive experience and significant contributions to the field. This elite group is poised to guide the association towards innovative solutions and industry best practices, emphasizing a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges faced by healthcare technology professionals.



Recognition:



In addition to welcoming new leaders, HTMA-NTX honors the service of its outgoing board members recognizing their dedication and lasting contributions to the association's mission. This group will continue to serve as invaluable advisors, providing guidance and insights drawn from their years of service.



For more information about HTMA-NTX, upcoming events, or membership inquiries, please visit our website at htma-ntx.



Company :-Emeritus

User :- Sheneka Rains

Phone :-+1 888-364-3817

Url :-