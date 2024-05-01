(MENAFN- Pressat) For immediate release: Wednesday 1 May 2024

Bowel Research UK appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Bowel Research UK, which funds research into bowel cancer and other bowel diseases, has appointed Lindsay Easton as its new Chief Executive Officer, who came into post on 1 May 2024.

She takes over from Lynn Dunne, who has been in the role since December 2021. Lynn will retire at the end of June 2024, continuing to work with the charity until then to ensure a smooth transition.

Lindsay will continue to build on the successes of the past two and a half years, working with the Board of Trustees to define the organisational strategy and future direction for Bowel Research UK for the next five years.

Lindsay said:“Almost 43,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK and over a million suffer from bowel diseases. Despite this, there are so many neglected areas of research – from understanding the gut microbiome, to improving life for people with a stoma, and using knowledge about inherited bowel conditions to develop new treatments. I'm delighted to join a charity that is dedicated to answering these tough research questions, in areas of science where there is still so much to uncover.”

Lynn said:“It's been a real privilege to lead Bowel Research UK through a challenging time for the sector. Our small team punches well above its weight, and I'm proud that we've delivered successful fundraising campaigns that have funded truly innovative research and supported early career researchers through funding their PhDs.”

Lindsay's experience spans more than 25 years in the charity sector, including a six-year stint as CEO for Brain Research UK. Her previous senior fundraising and marketing roles included posts at Action for Children, Amnesty International Australia, British Heart Foundation, Young Lives vs Cancer and Diabetes UK.

Asha Senapati, Chair of Bowel Research UK, said:“I'm excited to work with Lindsay to enhance the incredible momentum we've built in fundraising recently, nearly doubling the donations we've received in two years to be able to fund our cutting-edge research. I'm sure her experience will strengthen our strategy and witness the charity have a growing impact in years to come.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

About Bowel Research UK

Bowel Research UK is funding life-changing research into bowel cancer and other bowel diseases. Every year over 16,000 people die from bowel cancer in the UK and over a million suffer from bowel disease. By researching cutting edge treatments and investing in the best science, we're saving and improving people's lives We're the UK's leading specialist bowel cancer and bowel disease research charity and our research is saving and improving lives.