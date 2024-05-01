Today's markets analysis on behalf of Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 30th April 2024



The GCC stock markets were mixed today, closing this trading month with a negative performance, while the earnings season continues to deliver mostly strong corporate earnings. At the same time, the Federal Reserve’s meeting could also weigh on sentiment.



In Saudi Arabia, the stock market was on a negative note as the anticipation of the Fed meeting’s outcome impacted investor sentiment while earnings were mixed. The banking sector led the decline with mostly negative stock performances. The market could remain exposed to the downside after a small rebound.



The Dubai stock market remained close to levels from the last two trading sessions. Uncertainty continues to affect market performance and direction, with most sectors mixed. The earnings season, however, continues to deliver solid results, as seen in the DFM earnings today, which could help support a potential rebound.



The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to see some volatility and uncertainty as it attempted to rebound. The continuous corporate positive earnings could help stabilize the market while oil prices could support a rebound if they remain high.



The Qatari stock market experienced a volatile session, ending with a mixed performance among leading stocks. It may find support if natural gas prices continue to rebound.





