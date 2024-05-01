Samsung Electronics Showcases Connected Lifestyle and New Built-in Lineup at EuroCucina 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • With a focus on seamless connectivity across appliances and as well as innovative new products, Samsung is demonstrating the improvements it bring to customers’ lifestyles



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the showcase of its new premium kitchen and lifestyle as part of a continued drive for a connected home life at EuroCucina 2024. The event, held in Milan, is one of the largest international kitchen events and will take place from 16th to 21th April at Rho Fiera Milano. Samsung will use the event to display how connectivity among multiple appliances — as well as the innovative features of new built-in products — will change everyday home life.



“I’m excited to show attendees what we’ve created at EuroCucina, following ‘Welcome to BESPOKE AI’ global launch event in two weeks ago,” said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team, Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. “We believe that connectivity between appliances will elevate consumers’ lives to a new level. Moreover we also want customers to find the diverse features of new built-in products helpful to their daily life. I hope visitors at the booth enjoy these new changes Samsung brings to EuroCucina.”



Samsung’s booth at EuroCucina invites visitors to main zones which consist of the Bespoke AI and Premium Built-in Kitchen. Especially at the Premium Kitchen zone, Samsung plans to unveil three new built-in products which fit European lifestyles and are packed with new innovative features.



The Expansion of the Connectivity Across Appliances



The journey at Samsung’s booth starts with the Bespoke AI zone which demonstrates the expansion of the connectivity. It includes the experience of connectivity existing not only in the kitchen, but also in the rest of the home, assisting users’ life to be simple and intuitive, less user input required at home.



Samsung highlights the experience enhanced and realized by multiple screens. The AI Family Hub™ and AI Home ― a 7-inch screen built into the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ and Anyplace Induction ― are key components of this. Through the screens, users can get the useful information of the device itself or get a phone call directly on the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ while doing laundry. But the most important part is that the screens enable the appliances to connect with and control other devices, letting users enjoy heightened convenience through the SmartThings ecosystem.



For example, they feature SmartThings 3D Map View, a three-dimensional perspective of the home that locates connected Samsung appliances throughout the house. It streamlines operations such as turning off connected devices and checking their energy usage.



Various scenarios to the real life are ready at the zone as well. In a specific mode like SmartThings Energy Away mode, SmartThings automatically powers off the chosen, specific appliances and devices when users are out of home. Moreover it also introduces energy saving solutions based on SmartThings Energy. With Optimal Charging, the robot vacuum cleaner only charges up to 60% during peak hours, while Optimal Scheduling automatically schedules the dishwasher’s cycle during off-peak hours.



The experience makes users do less while living with more possibilities. Through Calm Onboarding, Samsung lets users’ journey to SmartThings ecosystem more fluent from the beginning. When customers purchase the product using their Samsung account, SmartThings traces where the delivery is and automatically connects to it without user input when installed. Supported by Samsung Knox, the connected life experience is secured safely.



Built-in Products Cater to Diverse Lifestyles



In the European market, Samsung has further strengthened its brand position by launching built-in models including refrigerators, dishwashers, induction cooktops and ovens, as well as by introducing innovative features such as AI Pro Cooking. At Premium Built-in Kitchen zone, Samsung showcases three new products that will assure its brand presence in built-in market. They feature AI-applied capabilities and upgraded functionality and provide consumers with great flexibility when configuring their built-in kitchens.



First, the Built-in Wide Bottom Mount Freezer (BRB6500D) is the first wide model to appear in the Samsung’s built-in refrigerator lineup. Using its Wi-Fi compatibility, users can reduce their energy use by up to 10% through SmartThings AI Energy Mode. Users can also monitor their energy usage and estimate monthly energy bills. If these bills exceed their preset targets, the energy saving mode can help users save energy by changing the compressor speed and the frequency of the defrost cycle. As for keeping food fresh, the Twin Cooling™ system ensures that food stays fresher for longer by changing the temperature and humidity in the refrigerator and freezer using independent evaporators and fans.



The Anyplace Induction, which was shown at ‘Welcome to BESPOKE AI’ global launch event before, is displayed at the zone. As the name suggests, the Anyplace Induction enables users to cook flexibly anywhere on the cooktop. This flexibility is enabled by the 22 rectangular sheet coils to cover the cooktop extensively. It reduces dead zones and therefore makes up larger cooking surface than a conventional Samsung 4 ring induction cooktop. Furthermore, Intelligent Pan Detection helps users place the pots and pans where they want. The induction uses 76 sensors to intelligently recognize pots and pans and show their locations on the AI Home display. This allows users to choose cooking areas and set temperatures according to what they are cooking. Beyond these functionalities, the Anyplace Induction also includes features such as Anti-Scratch Glass, which has a superior Mohs hardness rating of 8. With this level of hardness, the surface is less likely to get marked when users move cookware or clean it, making it long-lasting and easy to maintain. The product will be available in Europe from 2H, 2024.



Samsung’s new Energy Efficient Dishwasher is also on display at EuroCucina 2024 is the latest model to bring high energy efficiency to dishwashing. Coming with A/B energy labels, the dishwasher features a WaterJet Clean™ system that provides intensive cleaning from every angle, thereby improving energy efficiency. It operates at a noise level of just 41dB when the Extra Silence program is in use. Moreover through the SmartThings connectivity, users can save extra energy in real life. SmartThings AI Energy mode proactively monitors its power consumption and predicts its ongoing usage. Users can turn on the energy saving mode if the monthly electricity bill seems to exceed their target. Then the dishwasher uses up to 23% less energy with the Pots & Pans program, by reducing the temperature of the main wash and hot rinse, while extending the cycle time. Lastly, the Kitchen Fit™ Sliding Door ensures that the dishwasher integrates harmoniously into modern kitchens. Thanks to a sliding hinge, the door can be opened fully without having to cut the plinth below, meaning the bottom line of the door seamlessly continues to kitchen cabinet doors.



Quality and Collaboration Now and Into the Future

Samsung is endeavoring to keep the quality of products and to ensure better outcomes. As such, it has been developing technologies to bring this commitment to the product features such as AI Ecobubble™, reducing energy use of washing machine, and the Less Microfiber™ Filter and Cycle, reducing microplastics emissions in the water drained from the washing machine.



As a part of its continued actions, Samsung showcases its latest efforts to the visitors at EuroCucina 2024. In particular, the company focused on the collaborations utilizing SmartThings Energy. Samsung has actively participated in projects that aim to create a Net Zero Home eventually. SmartThings Energy integrates these projects to provide a consolidated control and monitoring of home energy use. It can also synchronize to a program like Demand Response (DR), by automatically adjusting connected appliances’ mode when the DR event is triggered. Samsung is committed to expanding its collaborations across the globe to help customers make progress on the path to an energy-efficient lifestyle.



MENAFN01052024002844009143ID1108159969