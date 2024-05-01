DNA-Based Skincare Products Market Share By Segments & Region

(MENAFN- Straits Research) DNA skincare products gather information on a person's genetic profile to help discover any side effects of a routine that should be avoided. These skincare products provide treatments and a routine to offset any negative effects based on data from genetic composition. The DNA-based skincare products are applied to the skin to cleanse it, keep its moisture balance, boost metabolism, and protect it from harmful UV radiation. The main types of DNA-based skincare products are serums, creams, and other goods. A serum is a concentrated version of an active chemical that treats specific skincare issues. The substance's tiny but potent constituent ingredients. Home users, wellness facilities, and salons are some of the numerous end consumers spread throughout numerous distribution channels, including online and offline.

Recent scientific fads involve customizing skincare products for specific problem areas by considering individual genetic makeup. Customers are offered items after having their skin genetically tested, assuring the highest level of gene compatibility. Although customers can now purchase at-home testing kits for convenience, DNA testing was previously solely available in medical facilities.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Personalized Skincare Products Drive the Global Market

Each person has a different skin kind, pattern, and issues. Skincare specialists no longer advise using a single regimen or product on everyone. Because every person's skin is different, consumers need specialized skincare routines rather than generic over-the-counter solutions. Skincare experts increasingly offer personalized product recommendations, and businesses are speaking directly to customers with new goods and the newest technologies like AI and tools for better outcomes. Customers want a more individualized experience and skincare products catered to their skin type and conditions, according to brands and businesses who have been in the market for at least ten years and have studied consumer behavior.

For instance, each user receives product recommendations from the Neutrogena Skin360 Face Scanner app after it evaluates 2,000 face traits, including wrinkles, dark circles under the eyes, and fine lines. Such developments may boost the market because DNA-based skincare products are more precise. A consumer's skin texture, sensitivity, present skin problems, and goals are considered while creating a personalized skincare program. Many manufacturers provide questionnaires, tests, and virtual consultations to assist customers in evaluating their skin concerns and goals. Manufacturers of skin care products seek a competitive edge to address this trend for customers. DNA-based skincare product manufacturers should make the online purchasing experience as personalized as the product as more people shop online.

Expansion of the Personal Care Sector Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The market for DNA-based skin care products is expected to expand quickly since personal care products such as those for cleansing, anti-aging, skin repair, moisturizing, and whitening are quickly becoming popular. DNA-based skincare companies might offer root cause-focused products. The anti-aging, skin-healing, anti-wrinkle, hydration, and brightening markets are lucrative for DNA-based skincare businesses. As the skin's cell turnover slows by 28% in the 20s, anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products should be utilized. Numerous firms have produced anti-wrinkle creams, moisturizers, massage oils, serums, and lotions targeting Gen Z and millennials to capture market share. Doctors advise using several anti-aging skincare regimens in your 20s, 30s, and 40s since collagen production varies as you age.

Many businesses have created anti-wrinkle products for people of all ages to appeal to a broad audience. In a study conducted by the U.S. Cosmetic Company, 50% of women between 18 and 24 selected wrinkle-reduction products for their skincare regimen. DNA-based skincare businesses can meet customers' needs who fall into certain demographics. These qualities ought to promote the growth of this sector.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant DNA Based Skincare Products Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Regarding value, North America made up the largest % of the global market in 2020, at 39.2%. The market is driven by the rising need for locally produced skin care and cosmetic items and the easier availability of these goods through online and offline distribution channels. The market is predicted to profit over the forecast period from rising consumer awareness, which will increase the use of skin care products, particularly in the United States. These products encourage collagen synthesis, raise antioxidant levels, and lessen inflammation. The growing economic prosperity in countries like the U.S. and Canada, which enables consumers to spend more money on high-end skincare products, is a major driver driving the DNA-based skincare products market.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. As investments from outside the European Union rise, it is projected that the market for DNA-based skincare products in Europe will soon become more competitive. DNA testing has developed swiftly and significantly reduced in cost and complexity due to continual technological improvement, enabling commercial applications of the technology in various industries, from medical to the beauty and personal care sectors. The area's luxury beauty salons and top skincare brands are fast embracing the trend of DNA-based skincare products.

Additionally, independent DNA testing labs and skincare clinics have become more common over the past few years. Well-known European skincare companies benefit from many research institutions that do market research, contribute to product development, and provide information regarding regulatory compliances. However, many businesses have been urged to target males in Europe as the value of physical attractiveness has expanded, and the quantity of gender-specific cosmetic and personal care products has increased.

Key Highlights



The global DNA-based skincare products market size was valued at USD 6.64 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 11.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global DNA-based skincare products market is bifurcated into Creams, Serums, and Others. The cream segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

The global DNA-based skincare products market is bifurcated online and offline based on the distribution channel.

The offline segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global DNA-based skincare products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global DNA-based skincare products market are

IMAGINE LABS, EpigenCare, Caligenix, ALLÉL, SkinDNA, SKINSHIFT, ANAKE, Genetic Beauty, DNA Skin Institute, and LifeNome.

Market News



In April 2023, MapMyGenome introduced India's First DNA Test for individualized skin and hair care. Launch of BeautyMap by genomics business MapMyGenome in Hyderabad. BeautyMap is a DNA-based test that offers individualized recommendations for skin and hair care products based on a person's particular genetic profile.



DNA-Based Skincare Products Market: Segmentation

By Product



Cream

Serum

Others



By Distribution Channels



Online

Offline



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN01052024004597010339ID1108159949