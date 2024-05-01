C Reactive Protein Testing Market Revenue Share By Company Till 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A c-reactive protein test determines the quantity of c-reactive protein (CRP) in a blood sample. The liver makes the CRP protein. Blood levels of C-reactive protein are normally low. The liver produces more CRP in the bloodstream if there is widespread inflammation. An indicator of it can be having a serious health condition that causes inflammation and raises CRP levels. A CRP test can determine whether and how much inflammation is present in the body. The test, however, cannot identify the origin of the inflammation or the impacted part of your body.

An inflammatory bowel disease is a phrase used to describe conditions that affect the intestines, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. A CRP test can identify or monitor inflammation in short-term or long-term illnesses, such as viral or bacterial infections. Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis, and asthma are some autoimmune illnesses.

Market Dynamics

Increasing R&D in the Field Of C-Reactive Protein Testing Drive the Global Market

The substantial research being done in this field is one of the major factors affecting the market for C-Reactive Protein Testing. Numerous public and private organizations support these research projects. Additionally, it is projected that developing point-of-care diagnostics that allow patients to do CRP testing would quicken the market's expansion. For instance, paper-based diagnostics that are portable and user-friendly have been developed to identify C-reactive proteins. The basis for paper-based CRP testing apparatus is the wax method. This technique reduces the cost of testing's total operation and manufacturing by defining hydrophobic boundaries for fluidic and point-of-care devices.

However, it isn't easy to implement such technologies in many underdeveloped areas. These paper-based studies inside the paper-micro channel can measure the serum stain length. The average test time for each assay is five minutes, as opposed to the three to four hours needed for standard lab-based CRP testing. In 2016, National Tsing Hua University supported this venture in coordination with other businesses. Such industry-wide changes are predicted to stimulate technological advancements in the CRP testing market throughout the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Conventional CRP Tests Creates Tremendous Opportunities

As a flexible diagnosis for locating systemic inflammatory disorders, CRP has developed. Developments in nanomaterials and electroanalytical chemistry led to the improvement of the sensitivity and specificity of CRP assays. One of the developments in CRP testing is a progressive shift from conventional antigen-antibody interactions to CRP-based enzymatic tests using modern electrochemical biosensors. Electrochemical sensors are being used to create a highly sensitive, portable detection system based on ZnS nanoparticles, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor/bipolar junction transistor, aptamer, silicon nanowire, vertical flow immunoassay, field emission transmitter, and other nanomaterials.

Future advancements in interdisciplinary methodologies are projected to make it possible to analyze CRP levels with extreme sensitivity in less time. More people would consequently employ CRP testing methods to detect systemic inflammatory disorders. Developing new CRP identification compounds and materials that aid in creating sensing platforms is another important opportunity in the CRP testing sector.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global C Reactive Protein Testing Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 0.17% over the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This can be attributed to several factors, including the region's high R&D spending, supportive political climate, and well-established healthcare system. The rising incidence of cancer and chronic heart conditions is a significant factor fueling the market's rise. The existence of organizations like the American College of Cardiology Foundation and others of a similar sort increases the popularity of using the test for the first screening of different inflammatory illnesses. These businesses distribute press releases via employee screening procedures and carry out social media and private group awareness efforts.

Furthermore, significant local market players, the availability of different testing kits and reagents, and the growing public awareness of early sickness testing and screening are additional key market drivers. However, the market's increased pricing pressure on established market players has resulted in a fall in test prices. This can prevent the local market from growing as quickly as expected.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 0.32% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of heat-related ailments in the region, favorable government regulations, collaborations between public and private market participants, and ongoing regional research are all expected to contribute to regional expansion. Additionally, money for R&D received from several international organizations, like the NIH and WHO, is anticipated to propel the business. Cancer is a major public health burden in the European Union. There is a need for wider adoption of POC CRP testing technology to aid in cancer management in the European region because there are more than 1.9 million cancer-related mortality and 3.7 million new cases annually, according to the WHO. The rapid spread of COVID-19 infection throughout European nations is another factor contributing to the projected large increase in demand for CRP testing services and products shortly.

Key Highlights



The global C reactive protein testing market size was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the Assay Type, the global C reactive protein testing market is bifurcated into Immunoturbidimetric Assay, ELISA (Clinical, Non-Clinical), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), and Others Immunoturbidimetric Assay segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 0.3% over the forecast period.

Based on Detection Ranges, the global C reactive protein testing market is bifurcated intohs-CRP, Conventional CRP, and CRP hs-CRP segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 0.29% over the forecast period.

Based on Disease Area, the global C reactive protein testing marketis bifurcated into

Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer, Rheumatoid arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Endometriosis, Lupus, and Others. The Cardiovascular Diseases segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 0.29% over the forecast period.

Based on End-Use, the global C reactive protein testing marketis bifurcated into

Clinics, Settings, Hospitals, Laboratories, Assisted Living Healthcare Homes, and Others. The hospital segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 0.29% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global C reactive protein testing market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 0.17% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global C reactive protein testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers Ag, Abbott, Merck Kgaa, Zoetis, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Horiba, Ltd.

Market News



In November 2022, ProciseDx Inc. announced that the FDA has cleared their ProciseDx instrument and C reactive Protein (CRP) test. Precise CRP quantitatively determines CRP levels in patient serum in less than 5 minutes. ProciseDx anticipates receiving FDA authorization for additional tests in 2023.

In November 2022, LumiraDx, a diagnostics testing company specializing in healthcare, launched the C-Reactive Protein antigen test in India to tackle antibiotic resistance.



Global C Reactive Protein Testing Market: Segmentation

By Assay Type



Immunoturbidimetric Assay

ELISA (Clinical, Non-Clinical)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Others



By Detection Range



hs-CRP

Conventional CRP

cCRP



By

Disease Area



Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Rheumatoid arthritis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Endometriosis

Lupus

Others



By End-Use



Clinics

By Setting

Hospitals

Laboratories

Assisted Living Healthcare

Home

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



