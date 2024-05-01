FAB Cycling Festival Concludes its Inaugural Event with Thrilling Races, Family Fun, and Community Engagement

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi - April 30, 2024: The first-ever FAB Cycling Festival, presented by First Abu Dhabi Bank, came to an exhilarating close today after three days of non-stop action and family-friendly activities. Held from April 26th to 28th on Al Hudayriyat Island, the festival showcased the vibrant spirit of cycling while providing a platform for community engagement and wellness.



Attendees of all ages were treated to a jam-packed schedule featuring thrilling BMX trick shows, an exciting Criterium race, bicycle workshops, a FAB Community Ride, a Special Olympics Team Ride, Learn to Ride Taster Sessions for the little ones, cycling masterclasses, mountain bike and e-bike taster sessions, MyWhoosh indoor racing, spin classes, rooftop yoga sessions, tree planting, and more.



Keeping families and cycling enthusiasts fuelled over the action-packed weekend were an array of delicious food trucks where participants could indulge while enjoying live music throughout the festival.



The highlight of the weekend was the nail-biting action witnessed in the major races. In the CRIT Race, which unfolded against the backdrop of a stunning island sunset, Jhonrey Buccat and Emilie Rose Norey emerged victorious in the men's and women's categories respectively, each claiming a stunning Breitling Endurance Pro Watch.









The Mountain Bike Time Trial, held on the picturesque green loop of Hudayriyat's Mountain Bike Course, saw Michelle Lindqvist and Andis Lagzdins clinch victory in the women's and men's races, showcasing impressive times of 8 minutes 41 seconds and 7 minutes 2 seconds respectively.



The festival also featured Kids' Races, with many children vying for the title of the UAE's best junior rider across various age categories. The Under 9 category was won by Leo Harrington and Gaia Mannionover a distance of 5km; the U13 saw Blake Harrington and Yijin Kuo coming out on top in the 10km race; the U15 saw Joshua Rosalesand Darcy Minton claim victory over 20km; and the U17 saw impressive performances from Whelan Rab Itong and Mae Channings also over 20km to take the top step of the podium.







The Corporate Team Relay on Sunday Afternoon showcased the fun and camaraderie shared during bike racing, with FAB Team coming out on the top step of the podium.



Diego Carrete, Chief Wellness Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, commented, "What an amazing weekend at the FAB Cycling Festival. The idea of this Festival was to give the local community a fun, all-inclusive platform to engage with the sport of cycling. We're delighted to see so many people come out and get involved - from keen cyclists going head-to-head in the bike races, to those trying out the sport for the first time, families looking for a fun weekend out, to corporate teams enjoying a sense of camaraderie on the bike tracks. Congratulations to all those who took part and a special shout-out e to all of our winners this weekend, who put on inspirational performances."







