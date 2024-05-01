May 2024 Astrology News: Key Events Shape Futures of Celebrities and Public Alike

(MENAFN- PowerFortunes) The main astrology related news stories for May 2024 have been published on the website, PowerFortunes. These include:

• An analysis of Taylor Swift's album releases shows that these may be astrologically timed.

• An astrologer’s assessment that Charles and Camilla were always meant to rule together.

• A Tarot reader’s prediction that Israel may win the Eurovision song contest.

• How a Tarot reading correctly predicted that a woman would win $500,000.

• An astrologer’s prediction that the upcoming transit of Jupiter in Gemini will affect us both socially and professionally.

• A celebrity psychic’s prediction about the future of disgraced TV host, Philip Schofield.

• A new survey reveals that millennials are more interested in astrology than Gen-Z.



This astrology news round-up covers may more interesting aspects of the month ahead such as:

1. The most lucky and unlucky days of the month.

2. The main planetary alignments.

3. Important lunar phases.

4. Celebrities with birthdays in May



This news round-up about the world of astrology is the only one of its kind and is keenly followed by astrology aficionados. However, as many of the topics covered relate to current events and have a certain degree of entertainment value, many sceptics also like to browse through it.



The ‘PowerFortunes Astrology News Round-Up’ is released every month under ‘News’, in the ‘Topic & Opinions’ section of the PowerFortunes website.



