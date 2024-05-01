Royal Furniture Expands Reach with New Store Launch in Sharjah

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Royal Furniture, a trusted name for custom-made home furniture, recently opened its third store in Sharjah, UAE. Strategically situated in the city centre, the new store will showcase an extensive collection of furnishing and decor items, making it the go-to destination for customers seeking to refresh their home decor.



The new showroom promises an engaging shopping experience, boasting an elite and modern design with captivating displays for shoppers. Offering cutting-edge furniture designs of today, the brand’s collection caters to diverse aesthetic preferences, ensuring that every visit inspires consumers to turn their properties into luxurious, cosy homes.



“We are pleased to announce the grand opening of our third store in Sharjah,” said Sulin Sugathan, President and Director of Retail at Royal Furniture. “This expansion not only reinforces our presence in the region but is a testament to our commitment to make our unparalleled selection of furniture and personalised services more accessible to our customers in Sharjah.



Strategically located in Sharjah, a city with a thriving economy and a growing population of forward-thinking individuals, this new showroom is poised to become a destination for inspired home furnishings. With customisation options ranging from size variations to a rich array of colours and fabrics, Royal Furniture’s collection empowers customers to create spaces that truly reflect their styles and needs.



"We are excited to welcome both the local and expat communities in Sharjah to experience the luxury and style of our furniture collection," added Mr Sugathan. "As a token of our appreciation, we are offering an exclusive introductory deal: Enjoy a generous 30% discount on all items for a limited time only. It's our way of inviting you to explore our showroom and discover the perfect pieces to elevate your home."



As a brand that keeps the customer at the core of its business, Royal Furniture’s dedication to customers goes beyond just providing quality products – it is about being there when they need them the most. Whether it is understanding their unique needs, offering tailored solutions, or extending a helping hand to the community in times of crisis. In the wake of the recent floods that impacted lives across the UAE, Royal Furniture is stepping forward with compassion and resilience by offering an additional 10% discount on their furniture to their customers impacted by the incident.



Looking ahead, Royal Furniture is committed to expanding its presence in the region further. With plans to open at least three additional stores by the end of 2024, we are poised to reach more customers and continue bringing exceptional furniture and personalised service to homes across the region.





