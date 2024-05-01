Safwa Islamic Bank’s Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Safwa Islamic Bank’s (SIB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed SIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Positive and Stable, respectively.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’ (indicating significant risk). Although SIB’s ESL is Moderate there is no uplift for the BSR as the latter is already at Jordan’s sovereign LT FCR level (‘B+’/Positive).



The ratings are supported by the Bank’s good – and increasing – market share of Islamic banking assets and customer deposits in Jordan, as well as ample liquidity underpinned by a granular and expanding customer deposit base. The ratings are also underpinned by the Bank’s currently sound financing asset quality, with SIB continuing to exhibit one of the sector’s lowest non-performing financing (NPF) ratios, together with more than full financing-loss reserve (FLR) coverage. The ratings are constrained by the challenging operating environment in Jordan and the MENA region, together with elevated geopolitical risk. The ratings are further constrained by the moderate total capital to total assets ratio, although the leverage ratio is higher as calculated under the standards adopted by the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) and approved by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). The high borrower concentrations and modest net profitability also weigh on the ratings.



OPERA considers both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. The assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks (recently aggravated by the war in Gaza). It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector exhibits very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years. In that regard, CBJ FX reserves stood at a comfortable USD18.1bn at end-2023, equivalent to 7.9 months of imports and 84% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis; this supports the currency peg in case dollarisation rates rise amid a prolonged war in Gaza.



SIB commands a good market share of Islamic banking assets and customer deposits in Jordan, following solid cumulative growth rates in the last six years. The Bank’s business franchise benefits from a high retail banking component (especially customer deposits), which is aided by a rapidly growing nationwide branch network. Management expects demand for Islamic banking products in Jordan to remain fairly resilient, which in turn should continue to support financing expansion and operating income generation through increased business volumes.



The recently announced planned merger between SIB’s parent, Bank Al Etihad, and Jordan Kuwait Bank is not expected to affect SIB’s operations. The Bank – as a Shari’a compliant lender – will continue to operate separately, although a possible ownership change at the parent level could affect its future strategy.



The Bank’s credit risk profile partially benefits from exposure to the diversified retail and industrial sectors, as well as to systemically important GREs; a large proportion of the latter benefits from explicit government guarantees. Despite the continuous increase in NPFs in absolute terms in recent years, SIB has maintained one of the lowest NPF ratios in the country – albeit in part flattered by the rapid expansion in the financing portfolio. In 2023, NPF growth moderated, with the NPF to gross financings ratio inching up to 2.3%, still well below the sector average of 5.5%. At the same time, SIB continued to transfer a significant share of operating profit to provisions in 2023 (including precautionary impairments), thus maintaining more than full FLR cover of NPFs. Given the challenging operating environment in Jordan, in CI’s view, further significant NPF growth is likely in the near term. However, given SIB’s sound risk management practices, we expect the Bank to maintain satisfactory financing asset quality indicators in the short term. The net financing portfolio, however, continues to exhibit high borrower concentration, reflecting the substantial credits extended to government related entities (GREs). Concentration in Jordanian government Sukuk also increased to 1.9 times of equity at end-2023, surpassing the already high sector average of 1.8 times.



Key funding and liquidity metrics improved to a satisfactory level in 2023, as expansion in customer deposits surpassed credit growth. SIB’s funding is sourced predominantly from well-diversified sticky retail deposits, which in turn limits reliance on price-sensitive corporate deposits. Usage of interbank funding was negligible. In common with other Islamic banks, SIB’s liquid asset ratio is below the average seen in Jordan’s very liquid banking system, reflecting the historically limited (albeit growing) avenues for Islamic banks to profitably deploy surplus liquidity. Consequently, Islamic banks including SIB have typically channelled excess liquidity into profit earning government-guaranteed financings. The availability of Jordanian government sukuk over the last seven years − and SIB’s ongoing investment in these issues − has provided an alternative profitable avenue to invest surplus liquidity, particularly as CBJ balances remain non-remunerative.



SIB continues to leverage off its expanding branch network to grow business volumes and develop economies of scale. This, in turn, has produced a low cost-to-income ratio, while operating profitability provides adequate loss absorption capacity. The latter recovered somewhat to an adequate level in 2023, supported by much higher securities gains, and despite continuing net financing margin (NFM) pressure due to high funding cost. However, profitability at the net level continues to be dragged down by ongoing high cost of risk and NFM compression in recent years. CI expects the current modest ROAA to remain under pressure given management’s decision to maintain more than full FLR coverage for the expected moderate growth in NPFs. CI also notes that SIB’s earnings are subject to some degree of volatility, arising from much increased securities gains in 2023, which might not be recurring.



Given the very high balance sheet growth over the last six years, SIB’s leverage – as measured by CI’s ratio of total capital to total assets – declined further to an adequate 6.5% in 2023. Despite the Bank’s own leverage ratio (calculated under Islamic Financial Services Board [IFSB] methodology and as adopted by CBJ) being higher at 15.0% − due to Unrestricted Investment Accounts’ (URIAs) being treated as capable of absorbing credit losses − CI considers SIB’s future growth plans as well as overall loss-absorption capacity to be restricted by a modest capital base.



Although nil cash dividends have been declared in respect to 2022 and 2023 net profit, we consider that a fresh infusion of common share capital will be necessary at current rates of balance sheet expansion. CAR remained satisfactory in 2023, reflecting SIB’s relatively high exposure to zero-weighted government sukuk and government-guaranteed financings, together with large balances at the CBJ. Meanwhile, the Bank’s substantial share of URIAs inflates CAR to some degree in our view, as assets financed by URIAs benefit from a lower regulatory risk weight factor (77% as opposed to 100%) for the purpose of calculating total risk weighted assets (RWAs). This is premised on the principle that the credit risk is shared by both the Bank and URIAs according to their contribution to profit/loss. This factor partially explains the historically very low RWA density seen over the years.



Rating Outlook



The Positive outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR – assigned in December 2022 following a revision of Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook to Positive – indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12-24 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently at, but not constrained by, the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘B+’, and our assessment of the likelihood of official extraordinary support being made available to the Bank in the event of need is Moderate. Under our criteria this would result in a one notch uplift of SIB’s LT FCR over its BSR should the sovereign rating be raised to ‘BB-’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings and a significant improvement in the operating environment, provided SIB’s standalone financial metrics are maintained.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the Outlook for the LT FCR could be revised to Stable or lowered were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 2020 and last updated in May 2023.The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



