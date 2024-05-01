Saudi Investment Bank Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) at ‘A-’ and ‘A2’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BSF’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Positive. The BSR remains on a Stable Outlook.



In 2023, CI raised the LT FCR Outlook of SAIB to Positive from Stable. The positive outlook mirrored a similar action on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign ratings (‘A+’/‘A1’/Positive).



SAIB’s LT FCR is currently set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of timely and appropriate extraordinary support from the KSA government in case of need. SAIB’s largest single shareholder is the government, with an aggregate shareholding in excess of 25%. Saudi banks are considered systemically important banks that play an important role in building and nurturing the economy, underpinning the Saudi government’s willingness to maintain stability in the domestic financial system. The authorities have a strong track record of supporting banks and have the financial capacity to provide assistance in the event of stress. With the authorities’ support capacity improving, this ratings uplift is expected to increase to three notches – the maximum permitted under our criteria in cases where the ESL is considered to be High.



The BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia reflects the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary flexibility and geopolitical risks against strong fiscal and external buffers, and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers and a healthy funding structure, which primarily consists of domestic customer deposits with little dependence on cross-border funding.



The CFS is supported by the Bank’s very good asset quality and strong credit loss absorption capacity, strong capitalisation in what is a well-capitalised Saudi banking system, sound liquidity profile with stable customer deposit-based funding and good liquidity buffers. In addition to the significant government ownership stake, non-financial supporting factors include the Bank’s successful niche strategy in serving corporate, retail and institutional clients.



In terms of credit challenges, SAIB’s CFS is constrained by its small size in a market where mergers in the past have concentrated activity with a smaller number of larger banks, as well as concentration risks within both the loan and deposit portfolios, as is common in the sector. The operating environment remains challenging and regional geopolitical risk is apparent. However, Saudi banks, including SAIB, have little dependence on cross-border funding and liquidity is supported by stable domestic customer deposits. Moreover, the Saudi government remains strongly supportive of the domestic banking sector.



We consider SAIB’s risk profile to be adequate. The overall credit quality of the loan book is sound. Underwriting standards have improved in recent years, and progress has been made to reduce concentration risks. Hence, the Bank’s asset quality metrics, which were somewhat weaker than its peers in terms of impaired loans, has improved markedly over the last four years with net NPL levels low and coverage very good. Stage 2 classified loans are also at a low level. SAIB’s asset composition is solid as liquid assets and marketable securities account for a healthy proportion of the balance sheet. The securities portfolio appears to be of good quality. Investment portfolio strategy is to target plain vanilla investments that are highly rated (e.g., government and quasi-government) and highly liquid systematically important banks and corporates (e.g., repoable).



Net profitability again improved in 2023 as net interest income (NII) rose and margins widened slightly. Despite the improvement, the Bank’s profitability in terms of ROAA is below peer banks in KSA due to higher costs and a lower margin. SAIB’s profitability at the operating level is satisfactory, and strengthened in 2023, but remains below that of the peer average. The Bank’s operating income on average assets is lower than competitors – a reflection of a lower net interest margin (NIM) together with weaker revenue from non-interest income (non-II) sources. However, operating income has improved over the past few years. SAIB also has a higher cost base than most peers. The cost of risk is low but grew in 2023 as loan provisions nearly doubled. The high percentage y-o-y increase was because of lower provisioning in 2022 due to a large one-off recovery. SAIB’s overall underlying earnings base is of good quality nonetheless with gross income largely driven by NII.



The Bank’s liquidity profile is sound, mainly supported by deposit-based funding, and further enhanced by the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) liquidity support programs (with large zero-interest deposits from the central bank). While its customer deposits are less retail-oriented and weighted to wholesale deposits, these funds are mainly sovereign public-sector deposits (and to a lesser extent corporate deposits) that tend to be sticky. Liquidity risk for SAIB is considered low. The Saudi banking system in general has a relatively healthy liquidity profile, while SAIB has a comfortable liquidity position with good liquidity buffers.



SAIB has very good capitalisation with capital adequacy ratios at a high level. Capital metrics improved in 2023 with stronger capital ratios largely reflecting a fall in credit RWAs. The latter was due to the new SAMA regulations in 2023 which allowed share collateral to be used for the risk weighted asset reduction. This was not the case previously. SAIB has robust capital quality and capital flexibility, with high CET-1 and Tier 1 components. During 2022 the Bank established a new Shari’ah compliant Tier 1 sukuk programme of SAR2bn and completed an issuance of SAR2bn. The programme size was later increased to SAR5bn. The Bank completed the second issuance of SAR500mn under the programme in February 2023.



Rating Outlook



The Positive Outlook for the LT FCR indicates that the rating is likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12 months provided the sovereign’s credit strength and its capacity to support the banking system improve as expected.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade of more than one notch in the LT FCR could occur if the BSR was raised. Reflecting its sound financial metrics, the Bank’s BSR is already at a high level, and it is unlikely to be lifted.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be for the sovereign credit Outlook to be amended to Stable from Positive if the expected improvement in sovereign credit strength does not occur. If this were to happen, SAIB’s LT FCR Outlook would also be amended to Stable from Positive, and the ratings would be unchanged. A downgrade of the Bank’s BSR or CFS would require a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or liquidity and funding metrics. This is not expected.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1986. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: Yes



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024









MENAFN01052024002960000411ID1108159933