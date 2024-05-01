LPG Gas Cylinder Rate Cut: Oil Companies Revise Prices, Slash Rates By ₹19 Check New Price Here

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Commercial LPG gas cylinder price has been slashed by ₹19 with effect from Wednesday, May 1, after Oil marketing companies updated prices. The retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is ₹1,745.50 in Delhi from today.(More details awaited)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.