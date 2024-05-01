Brazil’S Public Debt Nudges Upward In March

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil observed a modest rise in its Federal Public Debt (FPD), increasing by 0.65% to R$6.638 ($1.2) trillion.



This adjustment reflects ongoing adjustments within the country's economic framework and external financial influences.



Internally, the Domestic Federal Public Securities Debt (DFPSD) ascended slightly by 0.67%, reaching R$6.362 trillion.



The external portion of the debt grew by 0.21%, culminating at R$277 ($53.3) billion. These shifts were fueled by a net redemption totaling R$13.4 billion and an interest accrual of R$56.94 billion.



March also saw fluctuations in U.S. Treasury rates, which rippled through to the Brazilian interest rate landscape, highlighting the deep connections within global financial markets.







The average cost of managing Brazil's public debt over the last year dipped from 10.56% to 10.40% annually, suggesting a subtle relief in debt servicing burdens.



Meanwhile, the cost of issuing new domestic debt also decreased from 11.51% to 11.32%.



Additionally, the average maturity of Brazilian debt instruments edged up from 4.07 to 4.11 years, indicating a strategic tilt towards longer-term debt management strategies.



The liquidity cushion-essential for handling forthcoming debt maturities-witnessed a slight enhancement, growing 0.26% to R$ 887.4 billion.



This reserve now adequately covers about 6.95 months of bond repayments, an increase from 6.52 months noted in February.









These developments underscore Brazil's proactive measures in navigating its public debt amid dynamic global economic conditions.



External pressures such as geopolitical tensions and rising global inflation, particularly influenced by factors from the U.S., also play a significant role.









This narrative underscores the broader implications of financial policy decisions within a globally interconnected market.

