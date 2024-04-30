Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Webinar Notice - 8 May 2024

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with Investor Relations Manager Joel Crane and Rho Motion Head of Research Iola Hughes.

Date: 8 May 2024

Time: 4.00 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 30 minutes

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

