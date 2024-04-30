JAF Thwarts Infiltration Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Troops in the Northern Military Zone have thwarted an infiltration attempt by an individual into the Kingdom from Syria, an official military source in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) announced on Sunday.

The army personnel applied the rules of engagement and arrested the infiltrator, the source said, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra. He added that JAF will deal“firmly and decisively” with any infiltration or smuggling attempt to protect the Kingdom's security.