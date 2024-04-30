CNH Presents Innovative Sustainable Products At Innovar 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland , a brand of CNH , has a strong presence in Latin America, together with its official distributors it brings the technology, power and robustness of its equipment to the fields throughout the region.

Hand in hand with Taperuvicha and Agrobay, the brand's official dealers in Paraguay, New Holland was present at the fifth edition of Innovar , the most important agricultural fair in the country.

"We are very happy to be present again at Innovar accompanying our distributors, demonstrating once again the importance of the Paraguayan market for New Holland," said Juliano Mendonca, Marketing Manager of New Holland Latin America.

At the distributors' stand, customers found the equipment most chosen by producers in the region and enjoyed the New Holland Café and New Holland Store, where they could purchase the brand's official merchandising.

On the part of Agrobay, the tractors TL5.100, T7.240, TC 5.90, TX5.90, T8.430, TT 4.90, T7.190, the harvesters CR 7.90, CR 8.90 and the sprayer 2500 were exhibited. In the Taperuvicha area, tractors from the TT to T8 models, CR, TC and TX harvesters, PL600 seeder and SP2500 sprayer stood out.

In the digital agriculture space, visitors were able to learn in detail about Raven (a CNH brand), a leader in automated aftermarket precision agriculture technology solutions, and XactPlanting, the smart seeding solution that allows you to reduce costs and increase seeding quality to maximize crop yields.

Sustainable innovation is an essential aspect of CNH's product development amongst its brands. By attending product shows like Innovar, CNH successfully encourages farmers and customers across the nation to think more sustainably – both at the stand, and in the field.