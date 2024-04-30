(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica – Over the period January 1 to March 31 2024, the Integrity Commission, through its corruption prevention, stakeholder engagement and anti-corruption strategy division, completed the delivery of its specially developed series of anti-corruption, good governance and integrity sensitization workshops to select representatives of six public bodies inclusive of the entire staff of the Commission itself.
The entities are:
Integrity Commission;
Office of Utilities Regulation;
Housing Agency of Jamaica;
Department of Correctional Services;
Urban Development Corporation;
Jamaica Customs.
The workshop modules were designed by the Commission to cover a wide range of anti-corruption, integrity and good governance subject areas, and also to impart critical information about the Commission's statutory mandates, enforcement functions and Jamaica's anti-corruption laws.
Topics covered included an overview of Jamaica's anti-corruption institutional and legislative frameworks; the problem of corruption, inclusive of the various types of corruption; the costs of corruption; the responsibility of a country's leaders and lawmakers to tackle corruption; and the principles of good governance, integrity, ethical conduct and accountability in public life.
The post Integrity Commission completes more training for public bodies appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN30042024000232011072ID1108159477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.