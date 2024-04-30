(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica – Over the period January 1 to March 31 2024, the Integrity Commission, through its corruption prevention, stakeholder engagement and anti-corruption strategy division, completed the delivery of its specially developed series of anti-corruption, good governance and integrity sensitization workshops to select representatives of six public bodies inclusive of the entire staff of the Commission itself.

The entities are:

Integrity Commission;Office of Utilities Regulation;Housing Agency of Jamaica;Department of Correctional Services;Urban Development Corporation;Jamaica Customs.

The workshop modules were designed by the Commission to cover a wide range of anti-corruption, integrity and good governance subject areas, and also to impart critical information about the Commission's statutory mandates, enforcement functions and Jamaica's anti-corruption laws.

Topics covered included an overview of Jamaica's anti-corruption institutional and legislative frameworks; the problem of corruption, inclusive of the various types of corruption; the costs of corruption; the responsibility of a country's leaders and lawmakers to tackle corruption; and the principles of good governance, integrity, ethical conduct and accountability in public life.

The post Integrity Commission completes more training for public bodies appeared first on Caribbean News Global .