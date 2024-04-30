Lemon Lion Consulting Partners With Wounded Warrior Project For Fundraising Initiative

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Lemon Lion Consulting, a timeshare exit specialist company, is proud to announce its latest fundraising effort with the Wounded Warrior Project.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lemon Lion Consulting , specializing in helping owners exit the timeshare industry, is partnering with Wounded Warrior Project to launch a fundraising campaign. The company's campaign aims to raise $12,000 for veterans.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a non-profit organization that raises money for military veterans, helping them in a number of different ways. The organization helps the brave men and women who served their country transition to civilian life, which is a journey for many. Since that journey looks quite different for every warrior, family member, and caregiver, the Wounded Warrior Project provides a diverse range of help and support.

The Wounded Warrior Project's mission of supporting veterans is very close to the heart of the Lemon Lion Consulting team.

James Garcia, Lemon Lion Consulting's General Manager of Consumer Advocates, is a seasoned professional with a background in military service. With 12 years of experience in the U.S. Army as a combat medic specializing in Explosive Ordnance Devices (E.O.D.) with the Route Clearance Unit, he brings a unique blend of discipline, leadership and crisis management skills to his role managing the consumer advocate team at Lemon Lion Consulting.

James proudly served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, where he honed his ability to thrive in high-pressure environments and excel in teamwork. James' service is one of the reasons Lemon Lion Consulting was inspired to partner with the Wounded Warrior Project.

While the Wounded Warrior Project raises money year-round, the organization relies heavily on donations that are made on Giving Tuesday. This day is celebrated every year on the Tuesday after Black Friday, and focuses on people giving back to noble causes as they're starting their annual holiday shopping.

In 2022 alone, 37 million people in the United States participated in Giving Tuesday, a growth of 15% over the year before. In total, $3.1 billion was donated during Giving Tuesday in 2022.

While Giving Tuesday is a ways away this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to give back to worthwhile causes such as the Wounded Warrior Project, particularly as Memorial Day approaches. As of late April, Lemon Lion Consulting has raised $3,000 toward its total $12,000 goal.

The Wounded Warrior Project was originally founded in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort that provided simple care and comfort items to hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members as they returned home from the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

As the post-service needs of these warriors evolved over the years, so did the programs offered by the Wounded Warrior Project. Today, the organization provides direct programs in long-term rehabilitative care, career counseling, mental health programs and more.

In addition, the organization undertakes significant advocacy efforts, all in the name of improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families.

About Lemon Lion Consulting

Lemon Lion Consulting , founded in 2017 in Las Vegas, is a leading timeshare exit firm with a team rich in law, consulting, and consumer advocacy experience. We're recognized for our exceptional service with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and consistent 5-star reviews. Our comprehensive services go beyond contract termination, offering debt cancellation, credit repair, and identity protection. To date, we've freed clients from over $40 million in timeshare mortgages, emphasizing our commitment to ethical, transparent, and personalized client solutions. As advocates in the timeshare exit industry, we continue to guide clients towards financial freedom and peace of mind.

