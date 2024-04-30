Broad Housing Coalition Calls On Lawmakers To Enact Policies Aimed At Broadening Housing Supply And Lowering Costs





In more and more communities, too many hard-working Americans are unable to rent or buy homes due to increased housing costs. These rising costs are driven by a lack of supply created by barriers to development that increasingly make it extremely challenging, if not impossible, to build housing at almost any price point-particularly a price affordable to low- and middle-income families. This is not sustainable, particularly in a period of high inflation.

It is critical that we start now to enact policies that will incentivize new housing production and preservation. We recommend that policymakers immediately move forward on measures that would go a long way to increasing the nation's housing supply and alleviate the housing affordability challenges communities across the country are facing.

Housing has always been a bipartisan issue. Policymakers at every level of government have a role to play in removing obstacles to housing production and preservation and in addressing the housing affordability challenges that have faced this country for decades.

Using a combination of incentive-based programs, streamlined regulatory burdens and innovative solutions, we stand ready to work with Congress and the administration to address the housing affordability challenges faced by communities across the nation.