Broad Housing Coalition Calls On Lawmakers To Enact Policies Aimed At Broadening Housing Supply And Lowering Costs

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HousingAffordability –A broad coalition of groups representing America's housing providers, lenders and residents sent members of Congress and the Biden administration a letter outlining a number of bipartisan policies they can undertake that will expand housing supply while lowering costs as they improve housing equity and opportunity.
In more and more communities, too many hard-working Americans are unable to rent or buy homes due to increased housing costs. These rising costs are driven by a lack of supply created by barriers to development that increasingly make it extremely challenging, if not impossible, to build housing at almost any price point-particularly a price affordable to low- and middle-income families. This is not sustainable, particularly in a period of high inflation.
It is critical that we start now to enact policies that will incentivize new housing production and preservation. We recommend that policymakers immediately move forward on measures that would go a long way to increasing the nation's housing supply and alleviate the housing affordability challenges communities across the country are facing.
Housing has always been a bipartisan issue. Policymakers at every level of government have a role to play in removing obstacles to housing production and preservation and in addressing the housing affordability challenges that have faced this country for decades.
Using a combination of incentive-based programs, streamlined regulatory burdens and innovative solutions, we stand ready to work with Congress and the administration to address the housing affordability challenges faced by communities across the nation.
Letter signatories include:
American Land Title Association
National Affordable Housing Management Association
American Seniors Housing Association
National Apartment Association
Argentum
National Association of Home Builders
Building Owners and Managers Association
National Association of Residential Property Managers
CCIM Institute
National Housing Conference
Commercial Real Estate Finance Council
National Leased Housing Association
Council for Affordable and Rural Housing
National Multifamily Housing Council
Housing Advisory Group
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
ICSC
The Real Estate Roundtable
Institute of Real Estate Management
Manufactured Housing Institute
Mortgage Bankers Association
NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association
Nareit
National Multifamily Housing Council
Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is where rental housers and suppliers come together to help meet America's housing needs by creating inclusive and resilient communities where people build their lives. We bring together the owners, managers, developers and suppliers who provide rental homes for 40 million Americans from every walk of life-including seniors, teachers, firefighters, healthcare workers, families with children and many others. NMHC provides a forum for leadership and advocacy that promotes thriving rental housing communities for all. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, e-mail the Council at ... , or visit NMHC's website at nmhc .
