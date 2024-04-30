Roadsafe Traffic Systems, Inc. Acquires Pavement Marking Division Of Deangelo Contracting

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (RoadSafe), a leading provider of infrastructure services, announced today the acquisition of DeAngelo Contracting Services' (DCS) pavement marking division (DCS Pavement Marking).





For more than two decades, DCS Pavement Marking has supported public works and commercial contracting projects in Delaware and Pennsylvania. This transaction will enable RoadSafe to strengthen its nationwide leadership in pavement marking services by expanding its offerings. This is RoadSafe's thirteenth acquisition since entering into a strategic partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in 2021.

“We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with DCS Pavement Marking,” said Kevin O'Meara, CEO of RoadSafe.“Incorporating the company's pavement marking services with our existing traffic control and safety products operations in the region will allow us to provide our Northeastern customers with complete and comprehensive service offerings.”

“We are very excited that RoadSafe – a market leader focused on the safety of the traveling public – will be the new home for our pavement marking division,” said Paul DeAngelo, CEO of DCS.“RoadSafe is in a great position to support the future success of that division's employees and customers.”

About RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe is one of the nation's largest providers of infrastructure safety services and products. The company's offerings include traffic control, pavement markings, sign manufacturing and installation, and distribution of innovative traffic safety products. RoadSafe's customers include heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, municipal governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies. For more information, visit .

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. (“Trilantic North America”) is a growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Since inception, Trilantic North America has managed or is currently managing seven private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $10.9B.

For more information, visit .

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across real estate, private equity, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients, while creating long-term value in its portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

The firm invests capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with investors and stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable value creation through its investments and in the communities in which it operates. The firm takes pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

