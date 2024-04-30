Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024: A Premier Event for Global Financial Markets

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) DUBAI, UAE – Building on the remarkable success of its previous editions, the Forex Traders Summit is set to return to Dubai for its fourth edition. This flagship event, renowned for its focus on investment, financial markets, trading, and forex, is scheduled to take place at the Dubai Festival Arena from May 19 to May 20, 2024. Attendance is free, emphasizing the summit’s commitment to accessible financial education and networking.



Event Highlights:

- Dates: May 19 (Sunday) and May 20 (Monday), 2024

- Venue: Dubai Festival Arena

- Time: 10 am to 6 pm daily

- Speakers: 85 experts from 35 countries

- Sponsors: 60 leading financial firms



The summit will host 85 distinguished speakers from 35 countries and is supported by 60 sponsors. It promises an impressive lineup of activities, including lectures from 85 experts, free transportation services, special offers from sponsors, and an exciting raffle with valuable prizes.



Flexible Attendance and Dynamic Learning Opportunities:

Attendees can choose to visit on either day of the weekend and are welcome to explore the summit between 10 am and 6 pm at their own pace. This flexibility ensures participants can engage with the content and networking opportunities that best suit their schedules and interests.



Transportation and Accessibility:

To ensure a seamless experience, free bus services will be available from Al Jaddaf metro station, and Hala Taxi (Dubai Taxi) will provide complimentary transportation to the venue, subject to terms and conditions.



Educational and Networking Features:

- Two Lecture Halls: Host to 85 lecturers and industry experts from 35 countries, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive educational experience.

- Special Offers: Attendees can benefit from exclusive deals and promotions, including free bonus trading accounts offered by sponsoring companies.

- Raffle and Additional Perks: A raffle offering valuable trading-related prizes will enhance the participant experience, alongside giveaways that include insightful books and access to exclusive trading courses.



Looking Back at the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2023:

Last year’s summit was a monumental success, drawing more than 5,000 participants from 46 countries. With over 70 speakers and more than 50 sponsors, it facilitated significant industry engagement and business development, including the signing of numerous agency contracts and the opening of new trading accounts totaling over $5.2 million in deposits.







