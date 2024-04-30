Today market analysis on behalf of Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 9th April 2024



The GCC stock markets were mostly higher as the earnings season continued to deliver positive corporate earnings, potentially influencing a possible rebound in the general markets after a period of decline. The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting is, however, weighing on the markets as investors exhibit some caution.



The Saudi stock market was experiencing a volatile trading session as the earnings season progressed. The banking sector, including Banks Al Rajhi and Albilad, reported increases in profits this quarter, contributing to a positive performance in the sector. Al Rajhi made the highest quarterly profits for the bank since its establishment with 4.4 B SAR and SNB bank also made 5.04 B SAR this quarter.



In Dubai, the stock market was also volatile today, with ongoing uncertainty affecting the market direction after a period of decline although it closed up 0.3%. Leading stocks showed mixed performances. Strong Q1 earnings could support a rebound in the market.



The Abu Dhabi stock market was higher today, attempting to reverse a long-term decline, bolstered by the real estate sector, particularly a surge in Aldar Properties, which reported an 88% rise in quarterly net profit. The Abu Dhabi stock market could find additional support from strong earnings results, although the uncertainty in oil markets could weigh on sentiment.



The Qatari stock market performed well today, led by the banking sector where most stocks were higher, and the energy sector, spearheaded by Nakilat, which continued its ascent following a 6% increase in quarterly net profit reported yesterday.





