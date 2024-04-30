Conferenzia World Announces Global Pricing & Revenue Management Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 28, 2024 - Conferenzia World is thrilled to announce the upcoming Global Pricing & Revenue Management Summit, set to take place on October 24-25 in the vibrant city of Amsterdam. This premier event will bring together industry leaders, pricing strategists, and revenue management experts to explore innovative approaches for maximizing profitability and driving sustainable growth in a dynamic global marketplace.



Summit Highlights:



Empower Sales Excellence: Strategies for Revenue Growth and Performance Maximization.

Exploring Innovations and Trends: Navigating the ever-changing terrain of global commerce.

CPD Accredited: Internationally recognized credits, supporting accreditation requests worldwide.

Keynote Speakers: The summit will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers who are at the forefront of their respective fields, sharing their insights and strategies on finance and revenue management.



Participants can purchase tickets either individually or as a group for access to a two-day event featuring presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, along with access to speaker presentations, a list of participants, and lunch for both days. The event also includes networking activities, a cocktail reception/networking dinner, beverages/coffee breaks, and access to a webapp/mobile app for convenience. Attendees can explore the exhibition area and benefit from online documentation, master classes and conference materials. The exhibition package offers a 2x2m exhibition space with room for two attendees. Exhibitors also receive visibility through their logo and business description on all promotional materials.



Registration & Pricing: In-Person Participation Price: 2,199.00 (+ VAT) and In-Person Group Participation (3+ attendees) 1,899.00 (+ VAT per attendee). Register now to secure your spot at this transformative event. Discounts are available for all registrations.



About Conferenzia World:

Conferenzia World is a professional conference and event organizer, dedicated to fostering environments where knowledge-sharing and innovation thrive. With a focus on CPD accreditation and international recognition, Conferenzia World ensures that each conference provides valuable learning opportunities for all attendees.



Join us in Amsterdam for an opportunity to be part of the conversations that will shape the future of commerce and finance. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly. For more information, please visit





Contact:



Frank Boahen

Telephone: +420 210 023 200

Email: ...



Conferenzia World

3rd Floor, 120 Baker Street,

Westminster, London,

W1U 6TU, UK

E-mail: ...

Phone+44 203 740 3320



Company :-Conferenzia World

User :- Frank Boahen

Email :-...

Url :-