Tata Communications Continues To Be Recognised For 11Th Straight Year In Gartner Magic Quadrant

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, INDIA, 26th April 2024: Tata Communications, the global commtech (communications technology) player, proudly announces that it has been recognised as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services for the 11th consecutive year. The evaluation from Gartner was based

on specific criteria that analysed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.



During the course of the year, to enable global enterprises to become more resilient and future-ready, Tata Communications empowered them to deliver elevated customer experiences - through enhanced network performance, flexibility and availability. It also introduced new and innovative solutions like IZO Multi Cloud Connect and a â€ ̃zero-base bandwidthâ€TM option for WAN links. Furthermore, it provided enterprises with the fastest and flexible ways to modernise their network with Cloud-Connect enabled, â€ ̃Bandwidth-on-Demandâ€TM offering speed, convenience and cost efficiency on a pay-as-you-go model. Finally, Tata Communications further strengthened its internet services with proactive security at both enterprise

and branch levels.



â€œWe appreciate this recognition by Gartner for the eleventh consecutive year and remain focussed to deliver â€ ̃future readyâ€TM networks for delightful customer experiences. As the pace of innovation accelerates towards the next generation of connectivity, we will continue to provide flexible network options that serve a diverse spectrum of business requirements,â€ said Genius Wong, Executive Vice President - Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & Chief Technology Officer. Adding, â€œTata Communications leverages its investments in innovation, contextual knowledge, and expertise in next-gen technologies to develop a digital fabric of solutions which helps our customers realise their aspirations.â€



As per the report, providers in the Leaders quadrant are performing well and maintaining a stable organisation, with a clear vision of market direction. They deliver comprehensive portfolios of quality network services across the broadest geographies and address the global networking needs of a broad range of enterprises in terms of size, geographic distribution and vertical industry. Leaders shape the direction of the market by extending their coverage, developing new class-leading capabilities and commercial models, and deploying them at scale. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.





