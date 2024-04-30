Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi held an official session of talks at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.
CAIRO -- During his first state visit to Egypt, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held summit talks with Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi.
GENEVA -- The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, praised Kuwait's increase in funding to the agency after it announced a recent voluntary contribution of USD 30 million.
GAZA - Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) provided 75,000 hot meals to Gaza healthcare sector, including food parcels and meats to all areas.
NEW YORK - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed the need of opening an independent investigation into reports on mass graves discovered in some parts in Gaza, including al-Shifaa and Al-Nasser medical complexes. (end)
