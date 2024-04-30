Iraqi Parliament Acting Speaker Receives Members Of Senate's Labor Committee

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, met on Tuesday with the delegation of the Senate's Labor and Social Development Committee, which is participating in the Arab Labor Conference in Baghdad.The meeting included Committee President, Senator Issa Murad, its rapporteur, Senator Abla Amawi, and Senator Labib Khadra, in addition to the acting Jordanian ambassador to Iraq, Zaid Abu Hassan, according to a committee statement on Tuesday.Al-Mandalawi lauded the Jordanian-Iraqi relationship, pointing to the importance of enhancing legislative cooperation between the two countries through increased coordination between the standing and friendship committees and issues of common interest in the two chambers.Senator Murad said that Jordanian-Iraqi relations are of a special nature and are witnessing remarkable development, pointing to the royal efforts that contributed greatly to strengthening relations between the two countries and opened the doors of cooperation in various fields.He pointed to the importance of increasing economic opportunities between the two countries and the importance of intensifying efforts to implement joint agreements and projects between Jordan and Iraq, noting that there are many agreements signed between the two countries that would support the establishment of a complementary industry between Jordan and Iraq in order to achieve mutual benefits.Murad emphasized that Iraqi investors find Jordan's geographical location safe for doing business and can build their facilities there, and they consider it easier to implement trade and technological exchange through Jordan as a neighboring market to the Iraqi market.