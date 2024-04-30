Regime's PM Vows Ground Attack On Rafah“With Or Without” Deal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, pledged yesterday, to launch a ground attack on Rafah“with or without” a deal with Hamas.

Speaking in a meeting with families of hostages, Netanyahu said that, the regime has begun the evacuation of Palestinian civilians from Rafah, according to his office.

“We will enter Rafah and eliminate Hamas battalions there, with or without a deal, to achieve a total victory,” he said.

Israel considers Rafah as Hamas's last major stronghold in the Palestinian enclave. Rafah is Gaza's southernmost city, where about 1.2 million Palestinians have been seeking shelter.

The remarks were made, as the occupation regime and Hamas negotiators were in Egyptian-brokered talks, on a deal for a ceasefire for the nearly seven-month-long Gaza conflict, that will secure the release of hostages.– NNN-XINHUA