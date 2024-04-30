Regime's PM Vows Ground Attack On Rafah“With Or Without” Deal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, pledged yesterday, to launch a ground attack on Rafah“with or without” a deal with Hamas.
Speaking in a meeting with families of hostages, Netanyahu said that, the regime has begun the evacuation of Palestinian civilians from Rafah, according to his office.
“We will enter Rafah and eliminate Hamas battalions there, with or without a deal, to achieve a total victory,” he said.
Israel considers Rafah as Hamas's last major stronghold in the Palestinian enclave. Rafah is Gaza's southernmost city, where about 1.2 million Palestinians have been seeking shelter.
The remarks were made, as the occupation regime and Hamas negotiators were in Egyptian-brokered talks, on a deal for a ceasefire for the nearly seven-month-long Gaza conflict, that will secure the release of hostages.– NNN-XINHUA
MENAFN30042024000200011047ID1108159143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.