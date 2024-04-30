Qatari Amir Tackles Gaza Unrest With Egyptian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 30 (KUNA) - Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad discussed over a phone call on Tuesday with the Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, the recent developments in Gaza strip and the occupied territories, including efforts for an immediate ceasefire.

The Qatar Amiri Diwan stated in a press release that the discussions centered on Qatar's mediation efforts toward achieving a ceasefire, facilitating the release of prisoners, and ensuring the consistent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad emphasized the crucial need for cooperation with regional and global partners to end the conflict in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

Additionally, he discussed bilateral relations between Qatar and Egypt, exploring avenues for further development and enhancement. (end)

mmg







MENAFN30042024000071011013ID1108159127