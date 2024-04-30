OIC Condemns Deadly Assault Against Mosque In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 30 (KUNA) - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the deadly attack by an armed assailant against a mosque in the Province of Herat in western Afghanistan.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the OIC General Secretariat said the bloody attack reportedly left at least six worshippers dead and some others injured.

The OIC strongly deplored the terrorist assault against a place of worship where innocent civilians gather to perform peacefully their prayers.

The OIC General Secretariat called on the authorities in Kabul to deploy greater efforts to put an end to such blood-shedding against Afghan civilians across the country.

The perpetrators of this attack, the OIC urged, should be identified and brought to justice to answer for their appalling act.

The OIC expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and its genuine wishes to the injured for a full and speedy recovery. (end)

fn









MENAFN30042024000071011013ID1108159123