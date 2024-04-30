(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Qmiax Obtains Canadian MSB License, Initiating a New Era of Compliance in Trading" data-link=" Obtains Canadian MSB License, Initiating a New Era of Compliance in Trading" class="whatsapp">Shar NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - In the rapidly evolving landscape of global financial technology, cryptocurrencies have become a significant part of financial innovation. With the rapid expansion of the market, regulatory compliance of cryptocurrency exchanges has become a highly focused area of attention both within and outside the industry. Recently, Qmiax exchange announced that it has been granted the Money Services Business (MSB) license by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), sparking widespread attention in the industry. This major achievement not only marks a new chapter in the development of Qmiax but also sets a new benchmark for compliance in the entire cryptocurrency trading industry.

Compliance is crucial for cryptocurrency exchanges, as it is key to their survival and growth. Compliant exchanges can provide users with a secure, transparent trading environment, effectively mitigating financial risks. Therefore, obtaining certification from authoritative financial regulatory agencies becomes a vital cornerstone for the sustainable development of exchanges.

As a dynamic cryptocurrency exchange, the acquisition of Qmiax of the MSB license from FINTRAC demonstrates its high commitment to compliance and security. Behind this achievement is the relentless efforts of Qmiax and innovation in ensuring trading compliance and security. The platform has established rigorous internal monitoring systems, implemented advanced Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for customer identity verification, and introduced advanced technologies and algorithms in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT) measures to monitor and analyze trading activities, identify, and prevent suspicious activities. Additionally, the platform collaborates with leading global security technology companies to further enhance data security and protect user assets.

Improvements in compliance will enable the platform to attract more users and investors seeking a secure and reliable trading platform. In the current increasingly mature cryptocurrency market, users have higher demands for security and compliance from exchanges. Faced with evolving regulatory environments and rapid technological advancements, Qmiax needs to continuously adjust and optimize its compliance strategies to meet various challenges that may arise in the future.

In the future, Qmiax will continue to uphold the principles of compliance, security, and innovation to provide users with higher quality services and drive the development of the cryptocurrency trading industry.



Hashtag: #Qmiax

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Qmiax