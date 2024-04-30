(MENAFN- The Rio Times) G7 nations have pledged to fully decarbonize their power sectors by 2035, marking a major stride toward sustainability.



Amid strategic meetings, they signaled a departure from coal, historically central to energy discussions.



Their resolution commits to ending unabated coal power and enhancing renewable energy use.



By 2025, the G7 seeks to end public finance for global fossil fuel projects, despite Europe's energy crisis.



The agreement targets eliminating fossil fuel subsidies by 2025, a decision shaped by the war in Ukraine, which has reshaped global energy dynamics.



This pledge supports vulnerable countries in transitioning to greener energy.



It might influence global markets and encourage responsible practices among major oil and gas producers.







These unified commitments by leading global economies aim to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions and lead worldwide climate initiatives.



Nations are actively replacing old coal facilities with renewable infrastructure.

Background - A Greener Horizon: G7's Pledge Against Coal

Coal remains the affordable backbone in Asia, yet a shift towards cost-effective renewables is expected within the decade.



At COP28 , global dedication to phasing out fossil fuels was clear, despite 2022's peak coal demand driven by geopolitical strife and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



North America and Europe's coal decline contrasts with Asia's rise.



Especially in China and India where coal remains vital for energy and employment, its use is set to increase until 2030 and 2040.



The switch from coa faces obstacles including economic and employment impacts.



Carbon capture tech reduces emissions, but prolongs coal use amid demands from sectors like EVs and green steel.



As the world cuts fossil fuel reliance for climate stability, balancing energy demand and economic growth poses challenges in coal phase-out.



The effectiveness of this transition in the coming years will be critical for a sustainable future.

