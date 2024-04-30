(MENAFN- The Rio Times) April marked a tough period for Bitcoin, its worst since the FTX collapse, with a 14% decrease.



Previously, excitement around U.S. ETFs had driven its price near a record $74,000 in March.



However, reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts greatly slowed the investment flow.



By this month's end, a stark contrast emerged as $182 million left U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, reversing March's $4.6 billion inflow.



Despite gaining SEC approval in January, these ETFs faced setbacks.



Meanwhile, the Bitcoin halving on April 19, which typically boosts prices by cutting coin production, had little impact this time.



Focus then shifted to Asia with the launch of Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in Hong Kong.







Yet, their debut failed to excite, garnering only $11 million on the first day, far below the U.S. debut volumes.



Subsequently, Bitcoin and Ether prices fell sharply. By Tuesday, Bitcoin was at $61,090 and Ether dropped to $3,000.



Ether especially suffered, plunging 17% in its toughest month since June 2022.



During this turmoil, the SEC investigated several firms, examining Ether's regulatory compliance.



Consensys even sued the SEC, challenging its authority over Ethereum, indicating rising industry tensions.



Analyst Vetle Lunde observed that this decline hints at greater future volatility.



He estimated that even under optimal conditions, Hong Kong's ETFs might only attract between 15,000 to 30,000 Bitcoin over the next year.



This would barely equal two days of inflows into BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF seen in February.



This narrative of waning enthusiasm and regulatory hurdles underscores a critical juncture in the cryptocurrency sector.

Background - Bitcoin's Rough April: A Narrative of Decline and Disappointment

A recent Deutsche Bank survey unveils a divided stanc on Bitcoin, with a notable fraction of participants envisioning a steep drop to below $20,000 by the year's end.



This potential fall would slash the cryptocurrency's value by over 70%, harking back to the lows of 2022.



On the flip side, a smaller group, just 10% of the over 3,600 surveyed, anticipates a surge beyond $75,000.



Amid these contrasting views, 40% hold a bright outlook for Bitcoin 's journey ahead, while 38% forecast its eventual fade from prominence.

