The Top Three Rated Restaurants In Balneário Camboriú

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) We present to you the top three highest-rated restaurants in the vibrant and cosmopolitan city of Balneário Camboriú (BC).



In BC, a city so prosperous that it now boasts the highest real estate prices in all of Brazil, there is an abundance of restaurants catering to all preferences, lifestyles, and budgets.



Among the myriad options available, we have selected three gastronomic establishments with an average rating of 5 on TripAdvisor.



Discover their specialties, operating hours, and price range.



1. DISTRETTO Bar & Trattoria







Out of the 736 reviews, this gastronomic establishment in Balneário Camboriú has on TripAdvisor, 695 consider it excellent.



Visitors highlight the dishes' presentation, the food's taste, and the service as strong points.



As the name suggests, it is an Italian restaurant offering various pastas, risotto, and pizzas.



The ambiance combines the rusticity of wooden furniture and sisal objects with the modernity of black armchairs, tables, and chairs.



Each table is adorned with a small flower vase, and numerous foliage hanging from the ceiling create a cozy atmosphere.



The menu is exquisite and sophisticated. To start, a cheese board accompanied by jams and sauces is a possible appetizer.



Traditional thin slices of raw meat (carpaccio), cheese and fresh milk pasta (burrata), and slices of rustic bread with various toppings (bruschettas) are also available as starters.



Different types of pasta star as main courses: linguini, lasagna, rondele, tagliatelle, and tortelli, all serving two people.



A highlight is the linguini cartoccio with seafood in tomato sauce. For meat lovers, options include filet mignon and lamb rack.



The typical seafood of coastal cities like Balneário Camboriú also features in risottos, which also include options with brie cheese and Parma ham, and a vegetarian version with sun-dried tomatoes and arugula.



Desserts, drinks, shots, wines, and beers complete the experience.



Besides the exquisite human dishes, the restaurant has a pet menu. Minced meat, grilled chicken, and natural yogurt can be served in a bowl beside the table.



Address: 3rd Avenue, 1112 – Center

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, from 6 pm to 11:30 pm. Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:30 am to 3 pm and from 6 pm to 11:30 pm.

Price range: Main courses range from R$139 (US28) to R$189 (US$38), and pizzas from R$65 to R$109, depending on size and flavor.



2. Segredos do Sabor Restaurant







This is a homely restaurant run by Chef Edson, and one of the places in Balneário Camboriú to enjoy seafood.



There are 11 different shrimp dishes and combinations.



Options include grilled shrimp with white sauce, breaded shrimp, shrimp with rosé sauce and palm hearts, stewed shrimp, and a mix of shrimp, squid, fish, and shellfish.



All come with sides of rice, sautéed potatoes, and fish porridge.



Speaking of fish, there are anchovies, conger eels, flounders, groupers, and salmon, all prepared in various ways and with the same garnishes.



The menu also includes lobsters and two octopus options.



Both dishes feature the same ingredients: octopus grilled in butter, grapes, tomatoes, onions, and capers, but are recipes from different chefs.



A more affordable option is the traditional sausage porridge, served generously.



There are also meat, chicken, moqueca (a Brazilian fish stew), and pasta options. If you want to snack and have a beer, that's possible too.



The restaurant is located on the famous Interpraias highway of Balneário Camboriú and has a simpler and rustic atmosphere, all in wood.



On TripAdvisor, there are 1,454 reviews of the establishment, with over 90% rating it as excellent.



Address: Avenida Rodesindo Pavan-Interpraias, 11295

Operating hours: Every day, from 11 am to 11 pm

Price range: Main courses range from R$99.90 to R$389.90 and serve two people



3. Porto Cabral Restaurant







The Barra Sul Pier is one of the tourist attractions of Balneário Camboriú. The 450-meter-long path extends into the sea, offering panoramic views of Central Beach.



This is where Porto Cabral, a floating restaurant, is docked. With views of the busiest and most vibrant beach in BC and an outdoor deck, the furniture is all in navy blue and white.



Seafood is also the highlight of this restaurant in Balneário Camboriú.



Main courses include combinations like Capitão Cabral, which features octopus with creamy lemon rice, accompanied by sautéed potatoes, fish porridge, and shrimp sauce.



Another option is Tesouro do Tar, with lobster fillets, shrimps, conger eels, flounders or salmon, and gratinated oysters.



Shrimps have a special section on the menu and are offered in various ways.



Options include grilled shrimp, shrimp with creamy rice, Greek-style shrimp, and shrimp with catupiry cheese, all accompanied by garnishes.



Salmon, flounder, and conger eel are also available. There are also meat dishes, vegetarian options, and children's meals.



The restaurant also offers an executive menu and promotional dishes with meat and fish. More than 80 people who visited the restaurant rated it as excellent.



Address: Barra Sul Pier (Atlantic Avenue) - Center

Operating hours: Wednesday to Monday, from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Price range: Main courses range from R$209.90 to R$780. Promotional dishes cost R$135, and the executive dish R$59.

