Land Sinking In Ramban: Proper Rehabilitation Plan In Offing

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A proper rehabilitation plan is being worked out for the families affected by land subsidence in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Tuesday.
The administration is also carrying out a study of the Pernote village through the Indian Institute of Technology and the Geological Survey of India to ascertain the causes behind the sinking land that damaged more than 58 residential houses, forcing nearly 500 people to relocate.ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo convened a high-level meeting in Jammu to review the measures initiated for relief and rehabilitation in the village, the officials said.
They said the meeting held deliberations on rehabilitation of the affected people and, accordingly, the Jammu divisional commissioner and the deputy commissioner concerned were tasked to prepare a proper rehabilitation plan.
They were also asked to take the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Red Cross on board for providing instant succour to the displaced people, the officials said.
Around 90 families have been relocated by the district administration to safer locations. Transit accommodations have also been established at three locations.
Dullo directed that adequate arrangements be made for bedding, food, drinking water, electricity, medical aid, sanitation and other amenities at the transit accommodations.
He also called for making joint efforts to bring immediate relief to the affected people.
Dulloo sought inputs from divisional and district administrations about the status of services operational in the affected area and asked the officers to explore the possibility of establishing road links with the cut-off parts on a war-footing.
He also took stock of the damage caused to power and water infrastructure, besides assessing the status of health services and ration distribution.
The chief secretary called on the officials concerned to take requisite steps to restore the infrastructure while simultaneously making alternative arrangements till the damaged structures are fully restored.
