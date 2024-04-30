(MENAFN- Baystreet) BioVaxys Technology Corp

4/30/2024 10:57 AM EST

Stocks in Play

4/30/2024 - 11:46 AM EST - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. : Announced the signing of an initial contract with an aerospace entity in Spain for the sale of PyroGenesis' titanium metal powder for use in additive manufacturing. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $0.55.









