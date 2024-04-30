Riyadh Statement Backs Palestinian Independence, Urges Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 30 (KUNA) -- It is imperative to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that allows the implementation of a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, said a joint Arab and European Union (EU) statement on Tuesday after bilateral talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The talks, which brought together foreign ministers from pan-Arab and Islamic nations and the EU, in addition to the United Kingdom, expressed "strong support" for efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, release of hostages and an end to the Gaza war, state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Meanwhile, "the importance of moving the conflict into a political track was underscored to enable a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," it added, citing concrete steps towards the realization of a Palestinian state "in the context of the two-state solution."

The gathering also focused on efforts to "intensify" state building efforts and the need to ensure an independent Palestinian government in Gaza and the West Bank, according to SPA. (end)

kns









MENAFN30042024000071011013ID1108158660