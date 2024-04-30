Tik Tok May Be Blocked In EU Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Tik Tok social network may be blocked in the territory ofthe European Union.

According to Azernews , this was stated by thehead of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"This is not excluded," she said.

Von der Leyen recalled that the EC became the first organisationin the world to prohibit its employees from installing TikTok onwork phones.

TikTok suspended the user reward programme last week.

The reason for this step was another warning from the EuropeanCommission.