Tik Tok May Be Blocked In EU Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Tik Tok social network may be blocked in the territory ofthe European Union.
According to Azernews , this was stated by thehead of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
"This is not excluded," she said.
Von der Leyen recalled that the EC became the first organisationin the world to prohibit its employees from installing TikTok onwork phones.
TikTok suspended the user reward programme last week.
The reason for this step was another warning from the EuropeanCommission.
MENAFN30042024000195011045ID1108158623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.