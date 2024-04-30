Armenia Cancels Russian Propagandist's TV Programme

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Russia 1" TV host Vladimir Solovyov's programmeme will bereplaced by a cultural or artistic programmeme in Armenia.

Azernews reports with reference to "Sputnik Armenia" that TigranAkopyan, the head of the parliamentary commission on TV and radioin Armenia, said this.

According to information, some time ago, the Armenian Televisionand Radio broadcasting network made a decision to close theprogrammes "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" and "Sunday eveningwith Vladimir Solovyov".

It was stated that the reason for this is "anti-Armenian,anti-Armenian propaganda" in those programmes.