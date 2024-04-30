               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia Cancels Russian Propagandist's TV Programme


4/30/2024 3:24:04 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Russia 1" TV host Vladimir Solovyov's programmeme will bereplaced by a cultural or artistic programmeme in Armenia.

Azernews reports with reference to "Sputnik Armenia" that TigranAkopyan, the head of the parliamentary commission on TV and radioin Armenia, said this.

According to information, some time ago, the Armenian Televisionand Radio broadcasting network made a decision to close theprogrammes "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" and "Sunday eveningwith Vladimir Solovyov".

It was stated that the reason for this is "anti-Armenian,anti-Armenian propaganda" in those programmes.

MENAFN30042024000195011045ID1108158619

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search