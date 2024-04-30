Nausėda And Zelensky Discussed The Return Of Ukrainian Men - Advisor To President Of Lithuania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Senior National Security Advisor to the President of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys believes that Lithuania can help Ukraine return men of military age to the country, but to ensure the effectiveness of such political decisions, it is worth considering solutions at the regional level.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Delfi .

"To the extent and in the form that Ukraine considers necessary, we will, of course, talk to them and help in the implementation. This is not even out of the question, just like other needs of Ukraine," Budrys said on Lithuanian radio, noting that the presidents of Lithuania and Ukraine discussed this issue during their last meeting in Vilnius.

According to the Lithuanian presidential advisor, in order for such a political decision to be effectively implemented, it "should be at least a regional decision" at the interstate level.

"If we introduce stricter living and working conditions in Lithuania for Ukrainian citizens who evade their obligations in Ukraine, and if (they) can move to a neighboring country and there is no such regime, how effective will it be? It will be more of an imitation," Budrys explained.

As reported the day before, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte believe that Lithuania should help Ukraine return its men of military age living abroad, but this requires consultations at the European Union level.

Photo: OP