Russian Invaders Complete Rotation On Kupiansk Axis, Renew Assaults

In the Kupiansk operational area, the Russian invasion forces resumed the attacks having replenished their units over the past two months.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"For the past two months, the enemy has been rotating its units that have lost combat capability due to the effective performance by our Armed Forces. Once they brought in sufficient replenishments, executed rotation, as well as trained and ensured coordination, they renewed active assault efforts. For example, yesterday there were five assaults on the Kupiansk axis and nearly 15 – on the Lyman axis. Today, there is silence in the Lyman direction and nine assaults were reported in the Kupiansk direction," Syniehubov reported.

They are testing the positions of the Armed Forces in order to spot weaknesses, he added.

On the Kupiansk axes, as nearly 10 months ago when Russian troops launched active assault operations, approximately 100,000 troops are being observed, of which combat units account for approximately 50,000 forces, Synieubov said.

The Russians have amassed 20,000 troops in Kharkiv region's north.

"This number has not changed for about 10 months on this axis," noted the administration chief.

As reported with reference to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the situation at the frontlines has become more tense over the last week as heavy battles were going on in all sections of the front.