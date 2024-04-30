Egyptian Pres. Holds Banquet In Honor Of Kuwait's Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CARIO, April 30 (KUNA) - Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi held a banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of the state visit. (end) aa

