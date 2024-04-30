Britain Renews Demands To Allow More Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 30 (KUNA) -- Britain renewed on Tuesday its demands to the authorities of the occupying Israeli entity to allow more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza through all possible ports of entry.

This came during a phone call between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister of the occupying entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, said a statement from the British Prime Minister's office.

The statement confirmed that Sunak stressed the need to reach an immediate humanitarian truce to allow the flow of necessary humanitarian aid and work on the release of prisoners, considering that reducing the escalation is in the interest of all parties. (end)

