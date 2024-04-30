UN Experts Warns Against 'Reversing Global Erosion Of Human Rights'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 30 (KUNA) -- A group of UN experts on Tuesday urged authorities to uphold and protect the rights to vote as well as the freedoms of expression peaceful assembly and association as citizens in 64 countries around the world prepare to cast their ballots in elections this year.

In a statement released from Geneva, the experts expressed deep concern over the "increasing erosion" of these fundamental rights across the globe".

They warned that elections in many jurisdictions have been "marred by violence and arbitrary arrests targeting opposition candidates and political leaders as well as human rights defenders journalists media workers and election observers."

The experts who include the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly Clement Nyaletsossi Voule and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan said the adoption and enforcement of restrictive laws in the name of national security have further undermined civil society's work in the context of elections.

In addition, they highlighted the threats posed by the proliferation of populism misinformation and disinformation as well as the exploitation of social media platforms to "undermine fair elections and propagate anti-rights narratives."

The experts noted that Internet shutdowns and network disruptions have impeded access to information and the organization of peaceful protests hindering the democratic process.

"Creating a safe and enabling environment for the exercise of the rights to freedom of expression peaceful assembly and association is essential for fostering participation and ensuring inclusive and credible elections with results reflecting the will of the people" the experts said.

They urged states to guarantee and facilitate the unobstructed exercise of these rights before during and after elections and ensure the safety of civil society actors including journalists and election monitors.

The experts further called on political parties the private sector media outlets and social media companies upon to foster a safe and inclusive environment for credible elections and work towards strengthening democracy and human rights. (end)

