Kuwaiti, Egyptian Leaders Underscore Need Of Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 30 (KUNA) -- During his first state visit to Egypt, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held summit talks with Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Tuesday.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of reaching an agreement between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Palestinian groups on durable ceasefire in Gaza Strip and ensure unhindered delivery of relief aid to the Palestinian people under the UN Security Council Resolution 2720.

They stated opposition to the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza and the plans for expanding the operations to Rafah city, southwest Gaza, according to a joint statement released following the summit talks.

Both sides warned that the Israeli malpractices risk expanding the scope of the conflict to other parts of the Middle East, and jeopardizing the security of the region and the world peace.

They urged the international community to shoulder their responsibility for finding a fair settlement to the Palestine question based on the two-state solution and establishing the State of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They stated unequivocal rejection of the Israeli attempts to liquidate the Palestine cause and the Israeli serious violations of the international humanitarian law through forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their own land in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

They reaffirmed support to the legitimate right of the Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland pursuant to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194.

Both sides reiterated the vital role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), called for supporting its budget and rejected the cynical witch-hunt attempts targeting the aid agency, according to the statement. (more)

