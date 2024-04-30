US State Sec.: First Aid Leaves For Gaza Via Beit Hanuon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 30 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday the first Jordanian aid shipment left Jordan for the besieged Gaza Strip via Beit Hanoun Crossing (Israel's Erez Crossing).

Speaking to media outlets at a charitable store on the sidelines of his visit to Amman as part of a Mideast tour, Blinken said the Strip needs a complete system, which is not only based on aid but also healthy aspects.

Despite progress in aid access to Gaza, there is still a need for more varied assistance in a manner that meets the needs of citizens, he said.

The US focuses on a ceasefire in the Strip, he said. He referred that a ceasefire was proposed by Egypt and called on Hamas to accept it.

He indicated that he would offer a list of measures to the leaders of the Israeli occupation during his meetings with them on Wednesday (tomorrow) to be taken to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Blinken arrived in Amman where he met with King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, in completion of talks they conducted with the Arab group in Riyadh.

The talks focused on efforts of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and addressing humanitarian disaster. (end)

