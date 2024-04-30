Kuwaiti, Egyptian Leaders Underscore Need Of Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his bother the Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi held in-depth expanded talks in the presence of senior level officials from both sides.

They hailed the growing, deep-rooted, historical relationship between their two sisterly countries on the state-to-state and people-to-people levels, noting that this relationship featured reciprocal obligations, exchanged support and full solidarity at critical moments, which materialized shared commitment to protection of each other's interests and the joint Arab security at large.

The Kuwaiti side applauded the unprecedented development of Egypt in all areas, and commended the Egyptian efforts to improve the investment atmosphere.

On his part, the Egyptian President appreciated the care for the Egyptian community in Kuwait.

Based on shared desire to enhance the trade ties and joint investment, both sides tasked the competent agencies to arrange for the 13th session of the Higher Joint Commission on Cooperation, according to the joint statement.

Both sides commended the coordination and reciprocal support at international arenas, which gives momentum to the common interests, recalling Kuwait's backing to Dr. Khaled Al-Anani - the Egyptian candidate to UNESCO Director General, and Egypt's support to Kuwait membership at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in 2024-2026.

Both sides hailed the close political coordination between them regarding regional and international issues of common concern, highlighting the importance of promoting the culture of peace, dialogue, development and coexistence, and favoring diplomacy as a means of resolution conflicts in the Middle East region. (more)

