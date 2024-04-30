Jordan Views With Appreciation Its Relations With Central Asian Countries And Azerbaijan, Jordan Senior Official Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, April 30 (Petra) -- Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, headed the Kingdom's delegation participating in the third session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Doha, Qatar.Adaileh said, "Jordan views with appreciation and interest its relations with the Central Asia countries and Azerbaijan, with which His Majesty King Abdullah II and the leaders of these friendly countries have strong and extended relations and mutual visits."He stressed, "Through this forum, which bears the title 'Prospects for Joint Cooperation between Challenges and Aspirations,' we seek to strengthen the partnership with the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, whether in a bilateral or multilateral framework in a way that reflects the mutual and serious desire to build on what brings us together."He said, "The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan stands alongside its Arab brothers in this effort of economic cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the establishment of a strategic dialogue to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the economic, political, scientific, cultural, industrial, commercial, agricultural and security fields."Adaileh added in Jordan's address, "Our meeting is being held today in light of political and security challenges that affect our region and the entire world and threaten the system of global peace and security."This requires us to intensify efforts to reach sustainable solutions to these crises, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in light of the continued Israeli aggression and massacres against civilians and the humanitarian disasters caused by this war.