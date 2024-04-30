Jordan Participates In Standards, Metrology Institute For Islamic Countries Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) Tuesday participated in the twenty-seventh meeting of the Board of Directors of the Institute for Standards and Metrology for Islamic Countries and the fifth meeting of the Strategic Committee.JSMO Director General Abeer Zuhair discussed Jordan's keenness to support joint Islamic action and contribute effectively to international and regional efforts supporting the pillars of the quality infrastructure system, which contributes to harmonising Jordanian standard specifications and technical rules and methods of conformity assessment with their international and regional counterparts, facilitating trade exchange and enhancing the competitiveness of national products regionally and internationally.Zuhair said that the JSMO is "keen" to represent the Kingdom in international and regional forums to support the national economy and enhance aspects of the national quality infrastructure.She indicated that the Kingdom is a member of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Standardisation and Metrology for Islamic Countries and the Standardisation Board of Directors and chairs the Accreditation Board of Directors for the 2022-2024 session.