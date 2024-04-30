ISTD Begins Payment Of Tax Refunds Lower Than JD200-Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra) - Disbursement of income tax refunds is scheduled to begin Tuesday, for amounts that don't exceed JD200, Director General of Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD), Dr. Hossam Abu Ali, announced.In a statement, he said ISTD will send text messages to eligible beneficiaries for this purpose.Meanwhile, Abu Ali noted the value of refunds that were disbursed last year 2023 amounted to about JD90 million, including about JD25 million and about JD65 million in income and sales tax returns, respectively.